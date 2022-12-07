Kitley, undefeated No. 7 Virginia women top Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and…

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cayla King scored 16 as No. 7 Virginia won its ninth in a row, beating Boston College 73-58 Wednesday night.

Taylor Soule, one of two BC transfers on the roster for Virginia Tech (9-0, 1-0 ACC), added nine points and five rebounds. Soule scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times.

Andrea Daley scored 15 points and Maria Gakdeng scored 14 for BC (7-4, 0-1). They each grabbed six rebounds.

Virginia Tech scored 17 of the game’s first 21 points and led by as many as 19 in the third quarter before BC cut the deficit to 10 in the fourth.

NO. 8 NORTH CAROLINA 64, UNC WILMINGTON 42

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season to beat UNC Wilmington 64-42.

Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who lost by 24 points at undefeated Indiana last week. North Carolina played its first home game in three weeks.

Lexi Jackson’s 11 points and 11 rebounds led UNCW (2-6), and Jayde Gamble added 10 points. The Seahawks are 0-39 all-time against ranked opponents.

NO. 10 IOWA 70, IOWA STATE 57

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa over Iowa State.

Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2).

Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 28.7 points per game, missed her first nine shots and was 2 of 14 from the field in the first half. But she was 3 of 4 in the third quarter, all of them 3-pointers, as the Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 27-8.

The game was expected to be a showcase for Clark and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, both Associated Press preseason All-Americans, but both had problems making shots. Clark was 7 of 20 overall and Joens had 15 points while going 5 for 13.

NO. 19 BAYLOR 91, UT ARLINGTON 36

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and Baylor coasted past UT Arlington.

Jana Van Gytenbeek added 15 points and Caitlin Bickle had 13 for the Bears (7-2). Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Taleyah Jones scored eight points and Kamaria Gipson had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (5-5).

NO. 24 KANSAS STATE 72, UMKC 45

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Emilee Ebert scored 14 points and ran her free throw streak 32 in a row as Kansas State beat UMKC.

The Wildcats (9-1) scored the last six points of the first half for a 39-24 lead and had the first 13 of the second to make it 50-24. Ebert had six of those 19. The Mavericks went scoreless for 7:36 and without a field goal for almost 10 minutes.

Jocelyn Ewell led UMKC (3-6) with 14 points and E’Lease Stafford added 13.

