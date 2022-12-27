BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 8:09 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence.

Brown will be out until he gets clearance to return from the COVID protocols.

The Kings will also be without star center Domantas Sabonis, who has an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. Sabonis is day to day after getting hurt last Friday.

