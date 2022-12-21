King and Valparaiso host Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (5-7, 0-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -7.5;…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (5-7, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Stonehill Skyhawks after Kobe King scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 71-66 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Beacons have gone 4-1 in home games. Valparaiso is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-6 away from home. Stonehill ranks sixth in the NEC giving up 76.5 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 52.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Beacons. Quinton Green is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Andrew Sims is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.