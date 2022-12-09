Home » Sports » Kenney's 21 lead Bryant…

Kenney’s 21 lead Bryant over Stony Brook 79-60

The Associated Press

December 9, 2022, 8:02 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney’s 21 points helped Bryant defeat Stony Brook 79-60 on Friday night.

Kenney had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Charles Pride scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Antwan Walker was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding five blocks.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 21 points for the Seawolves (2-7). Stony Brook also got 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from Frankie Policelli. In addition, Kenan Sarvan finished with eight points and six rebounds.

