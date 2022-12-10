Kenney and Bryant host Manhattan

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Sherif Kenney scored 21 points in Bryant’s 79-60 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Jaspers have gone 2-1 at home. Manhattan has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-2 away from home. Bryant is 7-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Anthony Nelson is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.3 points for Manhattan.

Charles Pride is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 15.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

