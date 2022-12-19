MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Kasubke scores 14, Illinois State beats Chicago State 66-52

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 10:22 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Luke Kasubke scored 14 points off the bench to help Illinois State defeat Chicago State 66-52 on Monday night.

Kasubke was 5 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Redbirds (6-7). Seneca Knight added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kendall Lewis recorded 11 points.

Jahsean Corbett led the way for the Cougars (3-11) with 14 points. Elijah Weaver added 10 points, three steals and two blocks. DeShawn Jean-Charles had nine points and nine rebounds.

Illinois State led Chicago State 33-23 at the half behind 10 points from Knight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

