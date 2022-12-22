Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays host conference foe Butler

Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 0-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 0-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chuck Harris and the Butler Bulldogs visit Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays in Big East action Thursday.

The Bluejays are 4-1 in home games. Creighton is eighth in the Big East with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalkbrenner averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in Big East play. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 14.1 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.6.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12.7 points and 9.8 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Harris is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. Manny Bates is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

