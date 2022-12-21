BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Jones scores 18, South Alabama defeats Jacksonville St 71-66

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 4:32 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyrell Jones scored 18 points to help South Alabama defeat Jacksonville State 71-66 on Wednesday.

Jones also added seven rebounds for the Jaguars (6-6). Isaiah Moore scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 14 from the floor. Kevin Samuel shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Gamecocks (6-6) were led by Demaree King, who recorded 24 points. Juwan Perdue added 20 points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville State. In addition, Maros Zeliznak finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

