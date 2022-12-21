Jones leads Southern Utah against Colorado

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (7-5, 0-2 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -12; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Tevian Jones scored 31 points in Southern Utah’s 106-101 overtime victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Buffaloes are 5-1 on their home court. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.7% from deep, led by Javon Ruffin shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Thunderbirds are 1-2 on the road. Southern Utah has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.7 assists. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jones is averaging 20.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 89.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.