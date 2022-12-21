SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Johnston and FGCU host Canisius

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -12; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Chase Johnston scored 22 points in FGCU’s 71-58 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. FGCU is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-6 away from home. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Okpoh averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Catto is averaging 7.2 points for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13 points for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

