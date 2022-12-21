BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Johnson scores 28, Saint Mary’s downs Wyoming 66-54

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 11:07 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 28 points as Saint Mary’s beat Wyoming 66-54 on Wednesday night at the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

Johnson added five steals for the Gaels (10-4). Mitchell Saxen added 19 points and nine rebounds. Aidan Mahaney finished with 11 points.

Noah Reynolds led the Cowboys (5-7) with 21 points.

Johnson scored 14 points in the second half to help Saint Mary’s preserve a 10-point halftime lead.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

