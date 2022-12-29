Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Utah Tech after 29-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-5) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-5)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Tech -9.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Justin Johnson scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 100-90 victory over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Trailblazers are 5-0 on their home court. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.7.

The Vaqueros are 1-4 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley is the top team in the WAC with 42.8 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 12.0.

The Trailblazers and Vaqueros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gooden is averaging 16.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Johnson is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.