Johnson leads Chattanooga against Citadel after 23-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-7) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Citadel…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-7)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Jamal Johnson scored 23 points in Chattanooga’s 72-65 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on their home court. Citadel allows 74.4 points and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Mocs are 3-3 in road games. Chattanooga averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 7.7 points for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Jake Stephens is scoring 21.5 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.