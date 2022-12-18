Jets bring road win streak into matchup with the Kraken

Winnipeg Jets (19-9-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-10-3, third in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Sunday, 8…

Winnipeg Jets (19-9-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-10-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -133, Jets +113; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets visit the Seattle Kraken looking to extend a five-game road winning streak.

Seattle is 16-10-3 overall and 7-6-2 at home. The Kraken have a 4-5-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Winnipeg has a 9-4-1 record on the road and a 19-9-1 record overall. The Jets have allowed 76 goals while scoring 96 for a +20 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 12 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Josh Morrissey has five goals and 27 assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: day to day (groin), Ville Heinola: day to day (illness), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

