Jets bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Winnipeg has a 21-12-1 record overall and a 12-6-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have a 13-3-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Vancouver has a 9-6-2 record in road games and a 15-15-3 record overall. The Canucks have gone 16-3-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Jets won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 15 goals and 23 assists for the Jets. Josh Morrissey has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 24 goals and 11 assists for the Canucks. Ilya Mikheyev has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (groin), Nate Schmidt: out (upper body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Travis Dermott: out (concussion), Tanner Pearson: out (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

