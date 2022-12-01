Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Japan 2, Spain 1

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 4:03 PM

Spain 1 0 1
Japan 0 2 2

First Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Azpilicueta), 11th minute.

Second Half_2, Japan, Doan, (Ito), 48th; 3, Japan, Tanaka, (Mitoma), 51st.

Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima.

Yellow Cards_Itakura, Japan, 39th; Taniguchi, Japan, 44th; Yoshida, Japan, 45th.

Referee_Victor Gomes. Assistant Referees_Zakhele Thusi Siwela, Souru Phatsoane, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Salima Mukansanga.

A_44,851.

