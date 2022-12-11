Home » Sports » Jamison powers Milwaukee to…

Jamison powers Milwaukee to 92-63 romp over North Park

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 7:57 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Elijah Jamison had 19 points in Milwaukee’s 92-63 win over North Park on Sunday night.

Jamison also contributed six assists for the Panthers (8-4). Keon Edwards scored 15 points. Markeith Browning II added 12 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Boyd finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings. Jalen Boyd added 12 points, while Kolden Vanlandingham scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

