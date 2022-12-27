BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Jacksonville State beats Georgia Southwestern 78-73

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 10:22 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Demaree King’s 30 points led Jacksonville State over Georgia Southwestern 78-73 on Tuesday night.

King added five assists and four steals for the Gamecocks (7-6). Skyelar Potter scored 15 points, going 5 of 14 (3 for 9 from distance). Clarence Jackson finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Hurricanes (0-1) were led by Lars Nilsen, who posted 17 points and four assists. Jerroda Briscoe added 11 points and two steals for Georgia Southwestern. Phillip Burwell also had 10 points and two steals.

