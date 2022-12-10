Jackson State Tigers to visit the Akron Zips Sunday

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Akron Zips (4-4) Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Akron Zips (4-4)

Akron, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Jackson State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Zips have gone 3-0 at home. Akron is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 1-7 on the road. Jackson State is the SWAC leader with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Castaneda is shooting 37.0% and averaging 17.9 points for the Zips. Trendon Hankerson is averaging 7.8 points for Akron.

Coltie Young averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Trace Young is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

