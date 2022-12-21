Jackson State plays SFA on 5-game road slide

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-11) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will look to break its five-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit SFA.

The ‘Jacks are 4-2 on their home court. SFA has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-9 on the road. Jackson State has a 0-8 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Cajuste is averaging 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the ‘Jacks. Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 12.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games for SFA.

Ken Evans is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

