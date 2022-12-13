Jackson State hosts Smith and No. 17 Mississippi State

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0) Jackson, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi…

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0)

Jackson, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State plays the Jackson State Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 69-51 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Mississippi State is 7-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-8 on the road. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 62.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.

Ken Evans is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 12.3 points for Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

