Iowa hosts Wisconsin following Rebraca’s 22-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Filip Rebraca scored 22 points in Iowa’s 75-56 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

The Badgers are 1-0 in conference matchups. Wisconsin has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 12.8 points for Iowa.

Tyler Wahl is averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.6 points for Wisconsin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

