Iowa hosts Eastern Illinois after Rebraca’s 30-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Filip Rebraca scored 30 points in Iowa’s 106-75 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Hawkeyes have gone 6-1 in home games. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 83.9 points and is shooting 47.2%.

The Panthers are 1-4 on the road. Eastern Illinois is eighth in the OVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Kinyon Hodges averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.4 points for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Hodges is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

