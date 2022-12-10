Iona squares off against Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-3) vs. Iona Gaels (5-2, 2-0 MAAC) New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-3) vs. Iona Gaels (5-2, 2-0 MAAC)

New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and the Iona Gaels square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Gaels are 3-2 in non-conference play. Iona averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Daniss Jenkins with 4.9.

The Bonnies are 6-3 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.0 points for Iona.

Daryl Banks III is averaging 16.7 points for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for Saint Bonaventure.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.