Iona Gaels play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-3) vs. Iona Gaels (5-2, 2-0 MAAC)

New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -7; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in Brooklyn, New York.

The Gaels are 3-2 in non-conference play. Iona is third in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Quinn Slazinski paces the Gaels with 7.5 boards.

The Bonnies have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure has a 6-1 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 16.0 points for Iona.

Daryl Banks III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Kyrell Luc is averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 assists and two steals for Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

