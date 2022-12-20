Incarnate Word visits Florida International on 5-game road skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-6, 0-1 C-USA) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6) at Florida International Panthers (4-6, 0-1 C-USA)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits Florida International looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Florida International is eighth in C-USA with 13.2 assists per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 2.7.

The Cardinals have gone 0-5 away from home. Incarnate Word is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.6% for Florida International.

Jonathan Cisse is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

