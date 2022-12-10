Incarnate Word hosts N’Guessan and Kansas State

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-5) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-1) New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-5) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-1)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after David N’Guessan scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 81-64 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kansas State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in road games. Incarnate Word is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.6 points, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals. Keyontae Johnson is shooting 57.4% and averaging 17.2 points for Kansas State.

Jonathan Cisse is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.9 points. Trey Miller is averaging nine points and 1.7 steals for Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

