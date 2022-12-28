Illinois State visits UIC on 5-game road slide

Illinois State Redbirds (6-7, 1-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-5, 0-2 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (6-7, 1-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-5, 0-2 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Redbirds visit UIC.

The Flames have gone 4-2 at home. UIC ranks sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Redbirds are 1-1 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Flames. Jace Carter is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Malachi Poindexter is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 8.4 points. Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

