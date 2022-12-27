Illinois State faces UIC on 5-game road slide

Illinois State Redbirds (6-7, 1-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-5, 0-2 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois State Redbirds (6-7, 1-1 MVC) at UIC Flames (8-5, 0-2 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State will try to break its five-game road skid when the Redbirds take on UIC.

The Flames are 4-2 on their home court. UIC is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redbirds are 1-1 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks seventh in the MVC with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 7.6.

The Flames and Redbirds match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UIC.

Malachi Poindexter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Lewis is shooting 48.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

