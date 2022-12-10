Idaho takes on UC Riverside, looks for 4th straight win

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-3) at Idaho Vandals (4-5) Moscow; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho will try to keep…

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-3) at Idaho Vandals (4-5)

Moscow; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Vandals take on UC Riverside.

The Vandals are 3-2 in home games. Idaho is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 1-3 away from home. UC Riverside averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 8.7 points. Isaac Jones is shooting 71.8% and averaging 19.6 points for Idaho.

Zyon Pullin is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.