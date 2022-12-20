Idaho State hosts McGlothan and Grand Canyon

Idaho State Bengals (3-9) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4) Phoenix; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -15;…

Idaho State Bengals (3-9) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -15; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe McGlothan scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 83-73 overtime victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Antelopes are 6-1 in home games. Grand Canyon has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bengals are 1-5 in road games. Idaho State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Rodriguez averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Baker is averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Austin Smellie is averaging 5.2 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.