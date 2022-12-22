BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Hunt’s 13 lead Wagner over Gwynedd Mercy 89-55

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 7:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Delonnie Hunt’s 13 points helped Wagner defeat Gwynedd Mercy 89-55 on Thursday night.

Hunt also added five assists for the Seahawks (7-4). Javier Esquerra Trelles scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and nine assists. Julian Brown recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Aziz Parker led the way for the Griffins (0-1) with 17 points. Gwynedd Mercy also got nine points from JoHann Vinson. In addition, Michael McCants finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

