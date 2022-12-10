Hunter and Central Arkansas host Oral Roberts

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (5-4) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oral Roberts -15.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 72-67 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Oral Roberts averages 15.3 assists per game to lead the Summit, paced by Max Abmas with 3.5.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 48.2% for Oral Roberts.

Hunter is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for Central Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

