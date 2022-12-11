Home » Sports » Huffman scores 31, Nicholls…

Huffman scores 31, Nicholls shakes off Rust 85-65

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Caleb Huffman’s 31 points led Nicholls over Rust 85-65 on Sunday night.

Huffman also contributed five steals for the Colonels (4-5). Latrell Jones scored 16 points and added three steals. Marek Nelson recorded 10 points.

The Bearcats were led by Davonte Craven, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Jonathon Bentley added 10 points for Rust.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up