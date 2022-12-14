MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Sports » Huefner scores 18, Sam…

Huefner scores 18, Sam Houston beats Louisiana-Monroe 79-53

The Associated Press

December 14, 2022, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cameron Huefner’s 18 points helped Sam Houston defeat Louisiana-Monroe 79-53 on Wednesday night.

Huefner shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (8-2). Donte Powers scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 1 for 4 from the line. Jaden Ray shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Tyreke Locure led the way for the Warhawks (3-8) with 14 points and four steals. UL Monroe also got 10 points from Langston. Jacob Wilson also put up nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up