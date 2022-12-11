Howard visits VCU after Johns’ 20-point showing

Howard Bison (4-7) at VCU Rams (5-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -16; over/under…

Howard Bison (4-7) at VCU Rams (5-4)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -16; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Howard Bison after Brandon Johns Jr. scored 20 points in VCU’s 73-62 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. VCU has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 1-4 in road games. Howard ranks fifth in the MEAC allowing 77.5 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 steals. Johns is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.9 points for VCU.

Elijah Hawkins is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

