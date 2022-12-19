House leads New Mexico against Prairie View A&M after 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) at New Mexico Lobos (11-0) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) at New Mexico Lobos (11-0)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Jaelen House scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 82-74 victory over the Iona Gaels.

The Lobos have gone 8-0 in home games. New Mexico is fourth in the MWC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Josiah Allick paces the Lobos with 8.2 boards.

The Panthers are 1-6 in road games. Prairie View A&M averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is averaging 17 points, five assists and 2.8 steals for the Lobos. Morris Udeze is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 61.9% over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

William Douglas is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

