Horton and N.C. A&T host Northeastern

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-8) at Northeastern Huskies (4-7)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on the Northeastern Huskies after Demetric Horton scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 85-76 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Huskies are 2-1 on their home court. Northeastern ranks fifth in the CAA with 12.7 assists per game led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 2.4.

The Aggies have gone 0-5 away from home. N.C. A&T ranks sixth in the CAA with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Austin Johnson averaging 6.7.

The Huskies and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is scoring 16.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

Kam Woods is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

