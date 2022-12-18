Holy Cross visits New Hampshire on 3-game road slide

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-6) Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-6)

Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross travels to New Hampshire looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Wildcats are 3-2 in home games. New Hampshire is third in the America East in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Clarence O. Daniels II leads the Wildcats with 11.9 boards.

The Crusaders have gone 0-3 away from home. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Gerrale Gates averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for New Hampshire.

Gates is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Crusaders. Will Batchelder is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

