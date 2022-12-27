Holmes leads Dayton against Duquesne after 23-point performance

Duquesne Dukes (10-3) at Dayton Flyers (8-5) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the Duquesne Dukes…

Duquesne Dukes (10-3) at Dayton Flyers (8-5)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the Duquesne Dukes after Daron Holmes scored 23 points in Dayton’s 88-46 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Flyers are 7-0 on their home court. Dayton is the best team in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 0-1 away from home. Duquesne ranks sixth in the A-10 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 6.8.

The Flyers and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 56.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.9 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

