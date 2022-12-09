Hoggard and Michigan State host Brown

Brown Bears (6-4) at Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (6-4) at Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State takes on the Brown Bears after A.J Hoggard scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 67-58 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 15.2 assists per game led by Hoggard averaging 5.9.

The Bears are 4-2 on the road. Brown ranks eighth in the Ivy League scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Malachi Ndur averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Tyson Walker is shooting 43.8% and averaging 14.4 points for Michigan State.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 15.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.8 points for Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

