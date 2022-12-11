Hofstra Pride and the UMass Minutemen meet in Brooklyn, New York

UMass Minutemen (7-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (6-4) New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -1.5; over/under is…

UMass Minutemen (7-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (6-4)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hofstra -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride play the UMass Minutemen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Pride have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Hofstra gives up 74.0 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Minutemen have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass ranks second in the A-10 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is shooting 52.6% and averaging 21.7 points for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points for Hofstra.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.8 points for UMass.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

