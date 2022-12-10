Hofstra faces UMass

UMass Minutemen (7-2) vs. Hofstra Pride (6-4)
New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride face the UMass Minutemen at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Pride have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Hofstra allows 74.0 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
The Minutemen have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. UMass is third in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Martin averaging 1.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Hofstra.
T.J. Weeks is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 9.6 points. Matt Cross is averaging 10.8 points for UMass.
