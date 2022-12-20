Hightower leads Winthrop against Duquesne after 25-point game

Winthrop Eagles (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-3) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Duquesne Dukes after…

Winthrop Eagles (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-3)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays the Duquesne Dukes after Cory Hightower scored 25 points in Winthrop’s 89-81 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Dukes have gone 8-2 at home. Duquesne is the A-10 leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 3.7.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 12.1 assists per game led by Hightower averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Kelton Talford is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 14.7 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 77.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.