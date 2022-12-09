Heidbreder sparks Air Force past Arkansas State 80-55

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder’s 16 points helped Air Force defeat Arkansas State 80-55 on Friday night. Heidbreder…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder’s 16 points helped Air Force defeat Arkansas State 80-55 on Friday night.

Heidbreder was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (7-4). Corbin Green was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 15 points. Rytis Petraitis was 4 of 5 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Avery Felts led the Red Wolves (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Arkansas State also got 13 points from Terrance Ford Jr.. Markise Davis also recorded eight points.

Air Force entered halftime up 44-27. Green paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Air Force outscored Arkansas State in the second half by eight points, with Heidbreder scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

