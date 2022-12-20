Heidbreder has 17 in Air Force’s 67-65 win over N. Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — (AP) — Jake Heidbreder’s 17 points helped Air Force defeat Northern Colorado 67-65 on Tuesday night.…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — (AP) — Jake Heidbreder’s 17 points helped Air Force defeat Northern Colorado 67-65 on Tuesday night.

Heidbreder was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Falcons (9-4). Corbin Green scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (1 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Rytis Petraitis recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Daylen Kountz led the Bears (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Northern Colorado also got 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Dalton Knecht. Riley Abercrombie also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Air Force went into the half tied with Northern Colorado 31-31. Heidbreder scored nine points in the half. Heidbreder led Air Force with eight points in the second half as their team outscored Northern Colorado by two points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.