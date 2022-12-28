Hawaii plays conference foe UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (7-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-3) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the…

UC Davis Aggies (7-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-3)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host Elijah Pepper and the UC Davis Aggies.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 33.2% from deep, led by Beon Riley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 1-4 in road games. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 14.7 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Pepper is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

