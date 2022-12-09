Hastings and Western Michigan host UIC

UIC Flames (5-4, 0-2 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan…

UIC Flames (5-4, 0-2 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the UIC Flames after Markeese Hastings scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 94-50 victory against the Concordia (MI) Cardinals.

The Broncos have gone 2-1 in home games. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Lamar Norman Jr. averaging 5.0.

The Flames are 1-2 on the road. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.3 points. Titus Wright is shooting 62.0% and averaging 8.0 points for Western Michigan.

Jace Carter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14 points and 4.4 assists for UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

