Harvard earns 74-73 OT win against Maine

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 10:16 PM

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Chris Ledlum scored 27 points as Harvard beat Maine 74-73 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Ledlum also contributed 15 rebounds for the Crimson (9-5). Idan Tretout was 6 of 8 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Justice Ajogbor finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, including a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left in regulation to force the overtime. His 3 with two seconds left in overtime made it a one-point final margin. Maine also got 15 points, four assists and two steals from Kellen Tynes. Kristians Feierbergs also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Harvard takes on Princeton on the road on Saturday, and Maine visits UMass-Lowell on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

