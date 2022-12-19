MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Harris lifts South Florida over Hofstra 77-70

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 10:27 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Harris had 19 points in South Florida’s 77-70 victory over Hofstra on Monday night.

Harris shot 7 for 13 with two 3-pointers for the Bulls (6-6). Jamir Chaplin scored 14 points with six rebounds and four steals. Russel Tchewa shot 5 of 10 from the field and and scored 13.

The Pride (6-6) were led by Aaron Estrada with 21 points. Darlinstone Dubar and Tyler Thomas added 17 points apiece.

Tchewa scored 10 in the second half to help the Bulls pull away for a 39-all halftime tie.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

